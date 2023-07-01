Gujarat Rainfall: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Gujarat, outcry in many areas including Junagadh, 12 people died

Gujarat Rainfall: When the monsoon arrived in Gujarat, the entire state became waterlogged. There are flood situations due to torrential rains in many areas of the state. There has been heavy waterlogging in many areas of Navsari, whereas in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, due to the overflow of rivers, the surrounding areas have been flooded. Whereas, Junagadh has received 10 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, due to which the low-lying areas have been flooded. Water has entered people’s houses. Life has completely derailed.

Heavy rain disrupts normal lifeMonsoon rains have wreaked havoc in many districts of Gujarat. It is raining heavily in Kutch, Jamnagar and Junagadh. The worst condition has become of Junagadh. Rain water has entered people’s houses. The roads have been flooded by three to four feet, due to which traffic is becoming very difficult. It has become difficult for people to even walk on the road. Many rivers in the state are in spate. The water of the rivers is going to the houses of the people. There is also news of death of 12 people in the state due to heavy rains.

12 people died due to heavy rainsDue to the heavy rains in Gujarat, there has been heavy waterlogging in many areas of Navsari. Normal life has been affected due to heavy rains. At the same time, due to heavy rains in the area, the Vanthali Ojat Viar Dam in Junagadh overflowed. The Meteorological Department said that there was a lot of rain in Rajkot, Botad and Amreli districts of the state. Kutch has received 239 mm of rain, Jamnagar 269 and Junagadh 398 mm. At the same time, 12 people have died in the state due to heavy rains.

Contact lost in many areasDue to heavy rains in Gujarat, contact has been lost in many areas. Many villages have been plunged into darkness due to power failure. At the same time, Ojat river is in spate due to heavy rains in Saurashtra. At the same time, the fields on the banks of the river have become ponds due to heavy rains. Acres of fields have been submerged in water. Due to which the crops have suffered a lot.