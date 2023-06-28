Gujarat: Rainy atmosphere from Umargam to Mundra in Kutch, rain in 154 talukas of the state

Rainy atmosphere prevails in the entire state. It has rained in 154 talukas of the state. The intensity of rain is being seen in South Gujarat. 13 talukas in the state received 2 inches or more of rain. The highest rainfall in the state has been recorded at Umargam in Valsad district. Four and a half inches of rain has been recorded in Umargam. Mundra and Morbi in Kutch district received 3.5 inches of rain each.

Nadiad and Mehmedabad of Kheda district are also witnessing heavy rains. Four and a half inches of rain has been recorded in Mehmedabad and Nadiad. Mahudha has received 2 inches of rain. Vapi and Wadwan received 3-3 inches of rain. There is still forecast of rain in the state and for this the administration is in alert mode.