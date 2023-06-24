Gujarat: Registration and number allotment of vehicles will now be done from the showroom

Vadodara / Ahmedabad, 23 June (Hindustan Times). From July 1 across Gujarat, the process of registration to number allotment of all vehicles will be done from the showroom. After depositing the fee and tax, the vehicle will also be fitted with a number plate. Vadodara RTO also gave training to the dealers regarding this new system.

Vadodara’s RTO JK Patel said that recently the Motor Vehicle Act has been amended, according to which the number of vehicles will be given from the dealer’s showroom itself. Earlier, the work of verification and approval was done from RTO. After this RTO used to allot the number. However, now the number of vehicles will be allotted from the dealer level itself. He said that this would speed up the process of numbering and registration of vehicles. The compulsion of the vehicle owners to come to the RTO office will also end. They have been trained on the process of numbering from the dealer level. They will be trained in a phased manner in the coming days. Earlier, after taking delivery of the vehicles, the government had started the work of fitting the number plates at the dealers after registering them in the RTO. The state government has now decentralized this entire process and authorized the dealers for number allotment as well.

Get rid of complicated process

When any person buys a vehicle, the document of the new vehicle is sent online to the RTO office for registration. After its investigation, the number is allotted by the RTO office. This number sends the list of vehicle dealer numbers for HSRP preparation. After the number plate is made, its information is given to the vehicle owner. The whole process takes more than a week, so choosing the number of choice takes even longer.

Now with the new process, vehicle owners will not have to wait. For any number other than the number of choice, the customer will be given an opportunity to enter the number in the computer system at the dealers. After this the number will be provided to him after depositing the fee etc.