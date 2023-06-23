Gujarat: Remand of accused arrested under ISKP module extended till July 1, ATS had arrested

Following the agency’s request on Thursday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Islamic State of Khorasan Province Three alleged ISKP members were granted further detention till July 1. The three accused were caught by the Gujarat ATS from Porbandar railway station and arrested on June 9.

The accused were planning to go to Afghanistan from India

The accused, who were allegedly planning to go to Afghanistan from India, had planned a terrorist attack in Khorasan. He was earlier sent to ATS custody till June 22 by the Porbandar court. The officer said, ‘We believe that these three are the main accused and they have not disclosed the whole story till now. After his arrest, his handlers have disappeared from social media and elsewhere.

An ATS officer gave information

An ATS official said 22-year-old Ubaid Nasir Mir, 34-year-old Sumeraben Malek and 30-year-old Zubair Ahmed Munshi, whose custody has been extended, are the main accused in the case. According to the ATS, Munshi was involved in organizing ISKP module meetings in Kashmir and was also in touch with the handlers.

ATS arrested on June 9

Ubaid and two other accused – Hanan Swaal, 22, and Mohd Hajim, 21 – were picked up by the Gujarat ATS from Porbandar railway station and arrested on 9 June, while Sumaraben was caught from her Surat residence and arrested on 10 June. According to the ATS, the four had named a person named Abu Hamza as their handler and who had radicalized them.

