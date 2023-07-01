Gujarat Riot: Teesta Setalvad gets no relief from Supreme Court, case referred to larger bench

New Delhi, July 01 (Hindustan Times). The Supreme Court has refused to grant any relief for the time being to social activist Teesta Setalvad in cases related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Today, the opinion of the members of the special vacation bench of two judges of the Supreme Court was different. After that the court ordered to send the matter to the larger bench.

A special vacation bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice PK Mishra sat for hearing on this matter at 6.30 pm on Saturday evening. Both the judges had different views on the matter of providing interim protection to Teesta Setalvad. Then the court said that it should be sent to the Chief Justice, who would list it before a three-judge bench. The court said that the matter will be heard on July 4 before a three-judge bench.

In fact, today the Gujarat High Court had rejected Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea. The Gujarat High Court had ordered Teesta to surrender immediately. Following this order of the High Court, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Teesta Setalvad today itself. After that the special bench of the Supreme Court was sitting for the hearing.

It is noteworthy that Teesta Setalvad was granted interim bail in the case of conspiring to implicate the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi for the Gujarat riots of September 2, 2002 and fabricating false evidence, after which Teesta was released from judicial custody. Since then Teesta was protected from arrest. Teesta was arrested on June 26, 2022, in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case for implicating her through forged documents. On July 30, 2022, Ahmedabad’s Sessions Court rejected Teesta’s bail plea saying she acted with the intention of destabilizing and defaming the Gujarat government. The Sessions Court had said that the complaint was made by Zakia Jafri against the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi only at the behest of Teesta. Teesta used Zakia Jafri against Modi.