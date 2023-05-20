Gujarat: Special train will run between Valsad to Jammu Tawi

In view of the summer, the government has started a new summer special train. Valsad to Jammu Tawi and Jammu Tawi to Udhna Mid Summer Special Superfast AC trains will be started with special fare. In which train number 09097 Valsad Jammu Tawi Special Superfast AC train will depart from Valsad at 00.30 hrs on every Monday from 22 May to 26 June 2023 and reach Jammu Tawi at 8.35 hrs on Tuesday via Ratlam Junction (7.25/07.35 Monday) of Ratlam Division.

when and where to travel

Valsad to Jammutawi and Jammutawi to Udhna Midsummer Special Superfast AC train similarly return train 09098 Jammutawi Udhna Special Superfast AC train will leave at 23.20 hrs on every Tuesday from 23rd May to 27th June and will reach Ratlam Division of Ratlam Junction on Thursdays (22.38/22.48 Wednesdays) Via Udhna will reach station on Thursday at 5.20 pm.

Which stations will have stoppages

Train number 09097 will stop at Navsari, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura Junction, Delhi Safdarjung, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt and Pathankot stations. While 09098 will stop at Pathankot, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala, Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura Junction, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara and Surat stations. This train will have 11 Third AC Economy coaches and 06 AC Chaircar coaches.