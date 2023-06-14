Gujarat: TAT exam to be held on June 18 postponed due to cyclone Biperjoy, know when it will be held now

The main examination of Teacher Eligibility Test (Secondary) TAT(S) was to be held on 18 June 2023. However, this main exam has been postponed in view of the prevailing situation of Cyclone Biperjoy. Now an important decision has been taken to conduct TAT(S) Main Exam on 25th June 2023. Education Minister Kuber Dindor has given this information.

Decision to give relief to the examinees

This decision will provide special relief to the candidates of the districts of Kutch and Saurashtra regions. Candidates who could not prepare including readings due to effect of possible storm will also get enough time for preparation.

storm can wreak havoc

Significantly, according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, a storm coming from the sea towards Gujarat can cause severe destruction. From which it is clear that the next 24 hours are extremely fatal for Gujarat and especially for the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch. The war against the storm will begin in the coming hours. Kutch may come under the grip of a storm in the next 24 hours. Kutch has a big conflict with the sea. Administration preparations are complete. Efforts are being made to avoid or reduce the destruction. Meanwhile, the TAT (S) Main exam was scheduled to be held on June 18, 2023. which has been postponed.