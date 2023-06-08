Gujarat: The danger of cyclone Biparjoy is hovering in the coastal areas

The threat of Cyclone Biparjoy is looming large in the coastal areas of the country. According to the scientists of the Meteorological Department, the cyclone will turn into a severe cyclonic storm by the next 48 hours i.e. Saturday. Also, during the next three days, it will move towards North India.

Amreli Collector Ajay Dahiya said that all preparations have been done by the administration. Our teams are active in the coastal areas of Rajula and Jaffrabad. By 12th the wind speed will be up to 55 kmph. The Pipavav Coastguard Administration is keeping a close watch on the coast.

trees fell into the ocean

Strong winds caused trees to be uprooted in Mahisagar on Thursday amid forecast of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Trees have fallen on the Khanpur-Limdia highway. In many areas, the highway was blocked due to falling trees and roads were closed. However, the administration immediately started the work of opening the roads.

All officers of Gujarat have been instructed to be present on the spot

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy moving towards Gujarat is currently 930 km from Porbandar. After this storm, a system alert has been sounded in Gujarat and all the officials have been instructed to be present on the spot. Signals of alarm number 2 have been given at all the ports of the district. Along with this, people have been instructed not to go to the coast and fishermen not to go into the sea. NDRF and SDRF teams have also been alerted regarding the storm.

Gir Somnath fishermen advised not to go to sea

The system has come into alert mode regarding the possible threat of cyclone in Gir Somnath. Distress signal number 2 has been sounded at Veraval, Sutrapada port and fishermen along the coast have also been advised not to venture into the sea.

Tantra also Tantra alert in Jamnagar

District Collector B.A. Shah said that the Viperjoy cyclone system in the Arabian Sea has developed as predicted by the Meteorological Department. According to the forecast and warnings of the Meteorological Department, the district administration Jamnagar has made complete preparations in this regard. In which all the office bearers of district and taluka headquarters have been directed to be present at their headquarters regularly and two number signals have been installed at all the ports. Along with this, all fishermen and boats have been called back from the sea. Around 12 villages of Jamnagar Rural, 8 villages of Jodia Taluka and 2 villages of Lalpur Taluka total 22 villages are situated on the coast. Necessary arrangements and planning have been made for safe shelter in case of need for about 76,000 citizens living in it.

Know the direction of the storm track?

Meteorologists say the cyclone’s likely track will be in a northerly direction, but storms often misjudge the predicted track and intensity. Weather forecasting agencies said that the storm is likely to turn from a cyclone into a severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, which may prove the previous assessment wrong. Atmospheric conditions indicate that a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm is likely to persist till June 12.

Alert in these states

The cyclone is likely to affect the coastal areas of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra. The IMD has issued a windy warning for the next five days in these areas. Wind speed increasing to 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of west-central and southeast Arabian Sea. Apart from this, the adjoining areas of west-central and south Arabian Sea and along and off the coast of north Kerala, Karnataka and Goa are likely to be worst affected by the cyclone.