Gujarat: The date for filling the supplementary exam form has been extended

Important news has come out for the candidates who have failed in one or two subjects in science stream in class 12th. The date for filling the supplementary examination form has been extended. Let us tell you here that schools can now fill the supplementary examination form online till June 9. Failed students in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary examination in July and absentee students can also appear for supplementary examination in July. Earlier, the last date for filling the supplementary examination form was till June 5, which has been extended to June 9. Supplementary examination forms are being filled online by the schools.

The lowest result was of Limkheda center

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 Science result has been declared. 65.58 percent result of 12th science was declared. District-wise, Morbi district topped the entire state with 83.22 percent result, while Dahod district stood last. As far as the centers are concerned, Halwar center has the highest result of 90.41 percent, Limkheda center has the lowest result of 22 percent and 27 schools in the state have 100 percent result, while 76 schools in the state have less than 10 percent result.