Gujarat: The government has divided the officers of the road-building department into three zones.

There are continuous complaints of bad roads in the state. At the same time, an important decision has been taken by the state government. In which the rights are divided into three zones. These officers have been allotted zones to monitor and supervise the work. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken strict steps to make the works of the State Road and Housing Department more comprehensive, effective and quality. In which Saurashtra, South and North Gujarat zones have been created. The chief engineer will be in charge of these three zones. The officer will have to visit two days a week. Along with this, the officer will also have to visit regarding the quality of the works.

Officers will be responsible for the quality of work

Apart from this, the work of the National Highway has also been divided into two parts by the State Government. This is the decision to divide the operations of NHAI into North and South. Which will also be monitored. On the other hand, the performance of the appointed contractors and project management will also be reviewed annually. Along with this, instructions have also been given to take action if the performance is not good. Apart from this, the Chief Minister has directed to take prompt and timely action. These Chief Engineers will handle the work of both State and Panchayat roads in their area and will be responsible for the quality of work in their area.

Technical audit will involve experts from engineering colleges

The Chief Minister has also decided to hand over quality related technical audit and verification of South Gujarat to another Chief Engineer to strengthen the Chief Engineer’s quality control system to improve the quality of road works. He directed the administrative wing to submit a report after examining how experts from engineering colleges of the state could also be included in the technical audit in some time. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed that a continuous record will be maintained on the performance of contractors and project management consultants. Also, in case of non-performance, annual review of works has not been done, then prompt, effective and legal action will be taken in such case as per rules.