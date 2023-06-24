Gujarat: The old secretariat will be redeveloped in Gandhinagar, in the first phase two blocks will be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The project to redevelop the old secretariat has been taken up by the Roads and Buildings Department. Now a new building will be constructed in place of the old secretariat. Eight blocks will be prepared in the old secretariat. The condition of the buildings in Dr. Jivraj Mehta Bhawan has deteriorated. The offices are very old and dilapidated. Other basic facilities like lift, fire fighting system, parking are also not suitable. Therefore, it has been decided to redevelop the old secretariat.

Keeping the old building intact, the new structure will be prepared

This project of redevelopment has been started by the Road and Building Department. Eight blocks will be prepared in the old secretariat sequentially. In which 2 blocks will be prepared in the first phase at a cost of 100 crores. In which advanced facilities including lift will be prepared. The tender process for this will be started soon. The new structure will be prepared keeping the old building intact so that there is no hindrance in the functioning of the offices currently running in the old secretariat.

Old block will be broken after new block is ready

The old block will be demolished only after the new block is ready and the office is shifted to it. After the construction of the new building, the old building will be demolished. At present there are 20 blocks in the old secretariat in which a new 8 storey structure will be constructed in place of the existing 3 storey. After the approval of the Chief Minister for the redevelopment project of the old secretariat, now the plans of the blocks and offices have also been approved by the CTP office.