Gujarat: The state government has increased the dearness allowance by 8 percent, 9 lakh employees of the state will be benefited.

The government has increased the dearness allowance of more than nine lakh government employees and pensioners of Gujarat. The State Government has decided to give an increase of four percent with effect from 01-07-2022 on the basis of Central Govt. and another increase of four percent from 01-01-2023. This increase in dearness allowance will increase the financial burden of about Rs 4,516 crore annually on the state government.

9.38 lakh employees benefited from dearness allowance

The benefit of dearness allowance increased by the government will be available only to those employees who have been given the benefit of the Seventh Pay Commission. According to this decision taken by the Chief Minister, about 9.38 lakh employees of Panchayat service and other employees and pensioners of the state government will get the additional benefit of dearness allowance.

The amount of arrears will be paid in three installments

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to pay the arrears in three installments due to the eight percent increase in dearness allowance with effect from July 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023. Apart from this, the first installment of the difference amount will be given with the salary of June 2023, the second installment with the salary of August 2023 and the third installment with the salary of October 2023.