Gujarat: There is no clue of four Gujarati youths who went to America illegally, know what is the matter

Another Gujarati youth has gone missing for the past six months after paying Rs 20 lakh to an agent to go to the US and his wife has lodged a complaint with the provincial police station. It has been told in the complaint that eight Gujaratis were also with the youth. Out of which the remaining three Gujaratis have not been in touch with their families for the last six months.

As per details received, Chetanben Rabari, a resident of Waghpur village in Prantij taluka of North Gujarat, has lodged a police complaint that her husband Bharatbhai has been duped of Rs 70 lakh by an agent of Dingucha and Mehsana in the name of sending her to the US. Her husband has been missing for the past six months after the youth was taken from Mumbai to Netherlands, Port of Spain and from there to Dominica.

After 4 February 2023 there was no talk with husband

On 8 January 2023, Bharatbhai arrives at Ahmedabad airport to fly to America, where agent Divyeshbhai puts Bharatbhai on a flight to Mumbai. After reaching Mumbai, Bharatbhai called his wife and said that I am going to Amsterdam first from Mumbai. I will stay there for four-five days and go to Port of Spain. After reaching Port of Spain, Bharatbhai called his wife that he was going to Dominica from here. Bharatbhai reached Dominica and meanwhile the husband and wife kept talking on the phone for 15 days. But after February 4, 2023 there was no talk with the husband. Wife Chetanaben sent two members of her family to meet Agent Divyeshbhai after not being able to contact her husband for several days. Divyeshbhai arranged a meeting with his agent above.

Provincial police arrested agent Divyesh Kumar

He said that Bharatbhai is currently in Martinique and he is accompanied by other Gujaratis. Due to which you will be able to contact your husband in ten-fifteen days and reach America. Even after more than a fortnight there was no contact with her husband, so Chetnaben went to see Mahendrabhai once again with her family. Mahendra Bhai said to trust us. There are eight other men along with your husband Bharatbhai. Don’t worry, your husband will also be talked to and he will also reach America. After this, Chetnaben, on meeting her husband’s other Gujarati families, came to know that they too have not been in touch with their families for the last seven months. In this case, the police has arrested the accused agent Divyesh Kumar.