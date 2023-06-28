Gujarat: Torrential rains in 62 talukas of the state, alert in many districts

It has been raining in many areas in the state for four days and torrential rains have led to water-logging in several districts, while torrential rains since morning in Surat district on Wednesday led to flooding in several areas. It rained in 62 talukas in the state, with Kamrej in Surat receiving maximum rainfall.

Water flooded everywhere due to heavy rain

After the arrival of monsoon in the state, it is raining for the third consecutive day. Since morning on Wednesday, the rain showed its true nature in Surat district and there was torrential rain, in which Kamrej received the maximum rainfall of about 5 inches and its effect was seen on the normal life. Heavy rains resulted in water-logging at many places and traffic jams on many roads. Along with Bardoli, Palsana, Mahuva and other talukas also received heavy rains. Due to heavy rains in Bardoli, the Kadod-Mandvi State Highway was waterlogged and motorists faced problems. Due to the rain, many villages were flooded.

Forecast of rain for the next four days in the state

While the rainy season continues in Gujarat, the Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the state for the next four days. Along with this, red alert has also been announced for rain in Valsad. Apart from this, due to the possibility of heavy rains, Orange Alert has been declared in Surat, Dang and Tapi. Along with this, red alert has also been declared in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman. The administration has also been alerted by the rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department in the state, due to which an NDRF team has been dispatched to South Gujarat.

It rained in 62 talukas of Gujarat

While many districts of the state have received universal rainfall since Sunday, light rain occurred in many parts of the state and heavy in some areas. Rain has been reported in 62 talukas since morning on Wednesday. In which the maximum rainfall of five inches has been recorded in Kamrej. Whereas in Surat, 3 inches of rain was recorded in Mandvi, 2 inches in Khergam, 2 inches in Dharampur, 2 inches in Kaprada, 2 inches in Visavadar, 2 inches in Valsad, 2 inches in Chikhli, 2 inches in Vapi, 2 inches in Surat city. done. While 2 inches of rain has been recorded in Bardoli, 2 inches in Pardi, 2.5 inches in Vansda, 1.5 inches in Umarpada, 1.25 inches in Dolvan.