Gujarat: Torrential rains in Navsari, life affected

While the third spell of rain has started in the state, torrential rains lashed many areas of Ahmedabad city on Saturday amid the forecast of heavy rain by the Meteorological Department. In Ahmedabad, heavy rains are being seen in areas including Sarkhej, Prahladnagar, Pakwan, Ramdevnagar, Thaltej, Shyamal, Gota, Paldi. Due to heavy rains, there was water-logging at many places on the SG Highway.

Water only water in Junagadh

It is raining heavily in Navsari, Gir-Somnath and Junagadh in the state. Junagadh and Mount Girnar received 4 inches of rain in 4 hours. Such a situation has arisen in Bhavnath of Junagadh that the cloud has burst. Due to heavy rains, there is flood in Junagadh city and the entire district. Due to heavy rains, the roads are waterlogged. Due to which the vehicles were seen floating in the water.

After heavy rains in Navsari, many areas were submerged.

In the state, Meghraja is wreaking havoc in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, incessant rains have led to water-logging in many areas. After torrential rains in Junagadh, Gir-Somnath has turned into a river in many talukas. Meghraja batted hard in Navsari, which saw 13 inches of rain in just four hours. Heavy rains in Navsari led to water-logging in many areas.

Heavy rains affect life

Normal life has been affected in Navsari after heavy rains. Heavy rains in Navsari led to water-logging on roads and traffic jams at many places. With this, the roads of Jamalpore, Italva, Lunsikui were flooded with more than three feet of water. Apart from this, there has been eight inches of rain in Jalalpur of Navsari. A flood-like situation has arisen after the rains.

Heavy rain forecast for next 48 hours

Heavy rain is still forecast in the state and heavy to very heavy rain is likely for the next 48 hours. Along with this, red alert has been given in three districts of the state which include Bhavnagar, Valsad and Daman. Apart from this, orange alert has been declared in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad and yellow alert has been declared in Rajkot, Botad, Surendranagar. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains in Dwarka district as well.