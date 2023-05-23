Gujarat: Travel allowance for Junior Clerk exam can be taken only for 2 days

The examination of Junior Clerk and Talati Co-Minister has been completed peacefully. However, there is an important news regarding the Junior Clerk exam. In the Junior Clerk Exam, the Board had announced the Traveling Allowance and almost most of the students have received the payment but some candidates could not get the payment due to some errors. In such a situation, the recruitment board has set a deadline of May 24 to correct the account number error.

Travel allowance will be available till May 24

In this regard, Board President Hasmukh Patel said that the traveling allowance for the Junior Clerk exam can be obtained in two days only. No allowance will be given to any candidate after May 24. He also said that this is the last chance for the candidate to get Rs 254.