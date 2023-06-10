Gujarat: Tree fell due to strong wind in Valsad, moped rider family buried

Valsad administration is on alert due to the forecast of Biparjoy cyclone in Valsad district. Strong wind is blowing in the coastal area of ​​the district. Also in Valsad city a huge tree fell on Becher Road due to strong wind. Due to which a family passing through the moped on the road got buried under the tree. Two people were injured in this incident.

Family trapped under tree rescued

After this incident, the people around ran to take out the family trapped under the tree. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the team of Valsad Municipality immediately reached the spot and started the work of removing the tree. Importantly, there is a possibility of stormy weather along the coast of Valsad district in the near future. There is a possibility of high waves in the sea with strong winds blowing in the coastal area. In such a situation, strong wind is blowing in the coastal area from Nargol to Tithal in Valsad.

NDRF team reached Valsad

On the other hand, the NDRF team has reached Valsad. The team has reached Valsad with relief material. Along with this, Tithal and Nargol Beaches have been closed. 28 coastal villages have been alerted. NDRF teams will be deployed in the coastal areas of the district.