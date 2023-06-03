Gujarat: Two-and-a-half-year-old girl falls into borewell in Jamnagar, rescue operation underway

Jamnagar / Ahmedabad, June 3 (Hindustan Times). A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 250-feet-deep borewell in Tamachan village of Jamnagar tehsil at around 9.30 am on Saturday. The rescue operation was started after information that he was trapped in the borewell at a depth of 20 feet. On the spot, the team of NDRF along with two rescue teams of the fire brigade is also trying to get the girl child out safely.

Some labor families were engaged in work in the farming area of ​​Tamachan village. Meanwhile some children were playing there. Suddenly a two and a half year old girl fell into an open borewell. The people around including the workers informed the fire brigade and the administration. After this, the work of evacuating the girl was started here.

According to the fire brigade team, a deep pit is being prepared at a distance of 5 feet from the borewell. At the same time, arrangements have been made to give oxygen etc. to the girl child in the borewell. With the help of the camera, the position of the child has been detected in which her hands are visible.

NDRF, Army team, 108 Emergency Ambulance Service, Police, Administration team were working on the spot till 4 pm.

Tehsildar Parikshit Parmar said that rescue work is being carried out since morning after the girl fell into the open borewell of the farm. A 10 feet pit has been dug near the borewell. Deputy Fire Officer CN Pandian told that the farm laborer’s family is a resident of Madhya Pradesh, whose girl child is trapped in the borewell.