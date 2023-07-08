Gujarat: Two BJP leaders given election responsibility, Nitin Patel made co-incharge of Rajasthan

Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in the country in 2024. Before that assembly elections are to be held in four states. For this BJP has started preparations vigorously. Before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, BJP has announced election in-charges. In which former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel has been made co-incharge of Rajasthan. Apart from this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the charge of co-incharge of Chhattisgarh. In such a situation, two BJP leaders from Gujarat have been entrusted with important responsibilities in two states.

BJP changed president in four states before elections

Keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the year 2024, the BJP has started changes at the level of the party organization. The BJP has appointed new state presidents in four states ahead of the assembly elections to be held in several states later this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi have been entrusted with the leadership of the BJP in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively. Apart from this, former Union Minister D Purandeshwari has been made the President of Andhra Pradesh BJP. This change in the BJP organization has also fueled speculation about a reshuffle in the Modi cabinet, as G Kishan Reddy is currently a Union minister.

Preparing for a major reshuffle in the cabinet

Along with the change in the organization, discussions are going on loudly about the change in the cabinet as well. Till now BJP was the tourism minister. Kishan Reddy has been given the responsibility of Telangana State President, now another leader will definitely become Union Minister in his place. Apart from this, some more leaders can be made ministers, while some ministers can return to the organization.