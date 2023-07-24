Gujarat: Two killed in Junagadh house collapse, four feared buried

The news of an accident came to light on Monday in Junagadh’s Kadiawad area. A building collapsed in the area in which a total of six people were reported trapped. In this case, another news is coming out that two people have lost their lives due to being buried under the debris. While four are still feared to be buried.

Five ambulances immediately reached the spot

As soon as the incident was reported, the administration reached the spot. Police and security team reached the spot and started the work of removing the debris. Along with this, five ambulances also reached the spot immediately for rescue. Debris removal work is being done by the local people and the administration.

Stampede broke out as the building collapsed

Junagadh witnessed a cloudburst two days ago, causing a flood-like situation in the city, now a building has collapsed in Kadiyawal area. There was a stampede as soon as the building collapsed. Presently relief work is being done.