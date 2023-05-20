Gujarat: Unseasonal rains in Amreli’s Dhari, Orange alert for heat wave in Ahmedabad

While the state has been witnessing scorching heat for the last several days, there was a sudden change in the weather in the rural areas of Amreli district on Saturday. The rural areas of Amreli have received unseasonal rains in the midst of summer. Gir has also received unseasonal rains.

Farmers worried about unseasonal rains

Gujarat has been experiencing severe heat since last one week. Meanwhile, along with the rural areas of Amreli belt, Gir also received unseasonal rains. In the rural areas of Amreli district, there was a sudden change in the weather in the afternoon and it rained with strong wind. Due to this rain, the summer season has become completely monsoon like. The incident pertains to Lakhpadar Nagdhara of Amreli’s Dhari and other areas. The farmers were worried about this situation. Unseasonal rains in Amreli and Gir have raised fears of crop damage.

The weather will remain dry in the state for five days

Amid unseasonal rains in Amreli, the Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in Gujarat for the next five days. The Meteorological Department has given Orange Alert for Ahmedabad. Along with this, the Meteorological Department has predicted severe heat wave in Ahmedabad as well. Due to this, the temperature of the city is likely to be around 43 degrees. However, there is a possibility of a decrease in the maximum temperature by 1 degree in the next four days.