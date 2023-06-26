Gujarat: Vehicles without number plates will be challaned from July 1

In a major change, the Transport Department of Gujarat has decided to crack down on vehicles without number plates. Heavy fines can be imposed on vehicles without number plates from July 1. As per the new rule, a sticker saying “Applied for Registration” will not work.

Fine will be charged as per traffic act

Drivers are seen driving without number plates till the preferred number arrives, but this system is being stopped from next month. If any vehicle is running on the roads with number plate or temporary number then he will have to pay fine under the traffic act. However, if a vehicle is delivered before the first week of July, it will be exempted.

It may take 15 days for the new rule to be implemented

Any vehicle found without a number plate after July 1 will be fined. It may take 15 days for the new rule to come into effect. A senior department official said the new rule would be applicable to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, goods vehicles, tractors and other vehicles. Such vehicles will not require physical verification at the RTO. The number will be declared as soon as the documents of the vehicle are uploaded and the dealer of the showroom will have to affix the number plate to the driver. According to the new rules, the number plate dealer will affix it to the vehicle driver. The department had made such a rule earlier also but the drivers had to go to the RTO office for the number plate.