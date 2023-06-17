Gujarat Violence: Uproar over notice to Dargah in Junagadh, mob attacks police post, 4 injured

Gujarat There is a huge ruckus going on in Junagadh since last night. There is a huge protest against the notice being given to the dargah. The protesters have attacked the police post. The mob pelted stones at the police administration, in which four policemen including the DSP were injured.

The mob set several vehicles on fire

People protesting against the notice being given to the dargah set several vehicles on fire. The police administration also had to use force to control the crowd. Police fired tear gas shells to remove the crowd. At present, there is a situation of heavy tension on the spot. In view of the tense situation in the area, police and Rapid Action Force have been deployed.

what is the matter

Actually the administration Junagadh Notice was given to a dargah located in Uparkot Extension regarding illegal construction. After which the people of the area went against it. Thousands of people went on protest against the administration. On Thursday and Friday there was a war-like situation between the police and the crowd.

