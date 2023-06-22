Gujarat: When is the official monsoon in the state? Know what the Meteorological Department said

Due to the recent cyclonic storm Biparjoy in Gujarat, many areas including eight districts had to bear the brunt of strong wind and rain. The rains caused by the cyclone have damaged agriculture. In such a situation, good news has come to the fore for the farmers sowing in the fields from Ashadh Duj. No clarification has been given as to when the official monsoon will start in Gujarat. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of normal rain in some areas in the next five days. Generally, monsoon starts in Gujarat from 15th June. Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Department, told the media, ‘There is a possibility of normal rains in Gujarat for the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department has not clarified when the monsoon will arrive in Gujarat. Dang, Tapi, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Panchmahal, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Gir Somnath, Junagadh will receive normal rains in the next 5 days. It will be cloudy in Ahmedabad. Southwesterly winds are blowing over the state and cloudy sky is expected due to high humidity in the state. The monsoon usually sets in Gujarat by 15 June. But till now the monsoon has reached the end of Maharashtra. Monsoon enters the state from the south after the monsoon sets in over Maharashtra. Cyclone Mocha delayed monsoon in Kerala, then Cyclone Biparjoy delayed monsoon in Gujarat?

Monsoon expected in last week of June

On the other hand, meteorologist Ambalal Patel says that monsoon is expected to reach the state in the last week of June. According to him, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra on June 26 and 27. There are chances of rain in other parts including Saurashtra, Kutch till July 4. Ambalal Patel told that due to the activation of circulation in the Bay of Bengal, there may be heavy rains. The rain induced depression in the Bay of Bengal will be active on 23, 24, 25 June. Ambalal Patel has said that there will be possibilities of coming to the central part of the country from the south and east coast.