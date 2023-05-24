Gujarat: Wind blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour will provide relief from the heat.

After facing the scorching heat for the past several days, now the people of Gujarat will get relief. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of getting relief from the scorching heat in the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature due to the formation of a western disturbance. There will be a decrease of 3 to 4 degrees from Wednesday. Although strong winds will blow in the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted wind speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in the state. At the same time, fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea till May 26.

temperature will drop in ahmedabad

According to the weather forecast, the maximum temperature in Ahmedabad on Wednesday will be 42 degrees, while the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees. Talking about Amreli district, the maximum temperature will be 40 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees, while the humidity will be 44 percent. In Anand district, the maximum temperature will be 40 degrees, the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees.

In Aravalli district, the maximum temperature can be 40 degrees while the minimum temperature can be 26 degrees, while in Banaskantha the maximum temperature can be 40 degrees. In Bharuch, the maximum temperature will be 39 degrees while the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees, in Bhavnagar district the maximum temperature will be 42 degrees, while the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees.

In Botad district, the maximum temperature will be 40 degrees, the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees, while in Chhotaudepur the maximum temperature will be 39 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees. In Dahod district, the maximum temperature was recorded 39 degrees, the minimum temperature was 25 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Dang district will be 26 degrees. While the maximum temperature in Devbhoomi Dwarka will be 35 degrees. The maximum temperature in Gandhinagar will be 42 degrees. At the same time, the maximum temperature in Gir Somnath will be 33 and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees. The maximum temperature in Jamnagar district will be 36 degrees. While the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees and the humidity will be 59 percent.