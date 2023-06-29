Gumla: Husband killed his wife on suspicion of illegal relations, accused arrested

Gumla, Durjay Paswan Suspicion of illicit relationship, a young man killed his wife by slitting her throat with a cock-cutter at Chainpur in Gumla district. The accused husband had reached Chainpur bus stand to escape from Chainpur after executing the incident. Whose secret information was received by the police. Police arrested him from Chainpur bus stand. It is said that there used to be frequent disputes between husband and wife. Due to which the wife was living in her maternal home Rampur village for a long time.

what is the whole matter

According to the information, on Wednesday both of them met in Chainpur block turn. After which husband Amit Toppo forcibly brought his wife Manjula Toppo (Manjula Singh) to his home by persuasion. While having breakfast in the hotel, both of them started quarrelling. After which, at around 9:30 in the night, Amit could not control his anger and brutally murdered his wife Manjula by slitting her throat with a cockerel kept in the house. After which he absconded from there. Sitting in the bus on Thursday morning, he reached Chainpur bus stand in the hope of running away. From where the police arrested him. The police have also recovered the sandpaper used in the murder at the instance of the accused. Police has taken the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital Gumla for postmortem.

There was a lot of tussle between the two

Accused husband Amit Toppo told that I had a suspicion of my wife’s illegal relationship for a long time. Because of which she did not live with me. We have three children. Two children lived with their mother and one child with me. There was a lot of argument between the two in the night. After which I got angry and executed the incident.

In relation to the incident, Circle Inspector Baiju Oraon told that late on Wednesday night, Amit Toppo killed his wife Manjula by hitting her on the neck with a cockerel. Accused has been arrested. The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered. The accused is being interrogated.