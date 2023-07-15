Gumla police seized 35 cattle trucks as soon as they entered Jharkhand from Chhattisgarh, 8 smugglers arrested

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Cattle smuggling in Jharkhand is not taking the name of stopping. In Gumla district, acting on a tip-off, police arrested 8 smugglers who were bringing cattle from Chhattisgarh to Jharkhand. When the police stopped the truck, the driver stopped the truck and started running. Two cars running along with the truck also stopped and the occupants also got down and started running. However, the police chased them all and caught them. On strict enquiry, he told that these people were smuggling cattle and were going to load them in a truck and take them to the slaughterhouse in Lohardaga district.

One truck and two cars seized, 8 smugglers arrested

The case pertains to Raidih police station area under Gumla district. Police said that 35 bovines loaded in a truck being taken for smuggling were freed on Friday night. cattle smuggling Police have seized the truck being used in Along with this, a Swift car and a Maruti Suzuki 800 car that was scuttling the truck have also been seized. Police has arrested eight cattle smugglers. The names of the arrested smugglers are Tasavvur Ansari, Imran Ansari, Sajid Ansari, Tasleem Khan, Mansoor Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Murshid Shah and Murshid Alam. They are residents of Aru, Bhadgaon, Bargidand and Sai Tangartoli.

Police took action on the basis of secret information

Inspector Baiju Oraon and SHO Amit Kumar told that on Friday night, secret information was received that cattle were being illegally loaded in an Eicher truck number (CG 14 MQ 5738) from Chhattisgarh and being taken for smuggling. Along with this, it was also learned that some people are scuttling a Swift car (No. JH 01 DQ 0132) and a Maruti Suzuki 800 car (No. JH 01 G 7769) to cross the truck from the police station area.

Police chased the smugglers and arrested them

As soon as the information was received, the senior officers were informed. On the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, a vehicle checking campaign was started near the Silam Valley bridge in the police station area. Only then during the investigation it was seen that the said vehicle entered the border of Jharkhand from Chhattisgarh. The vehicle was signaled to stop. The driver stopped the car on seeing the police. Everyone started trying to run away after parking the car. The police personnel posted there chased them and caught everyone.

4 cattle killed in truck

When the vehicle was checked, cattle were loaded in the vehicle. Police confiscated all the vehicles. Captured the animals. The animals and vehicles were brought to the police station. Police said that when the animals were taken off the vehicle, their number turned out to be 35. Four cattle loaded on the truck had died. Police told that the cattle were stuffed and loaded into the truck. Because of this, those four cows died.

The slaughterhouse of Lohardaga was taking the cattle

On interrogating the arrested smugglers, they told the police that these people were taking the cattle to Lohardaga. All these cattle were being taken to slaughter house in Lohardaga. He also told that the cattle were being brought from Chhattisgarh. An FIR has been registered in this connection at Raidih police station in Gumla district. After registering an FIR against all the smugglers, they were sent to jail.

Postmortem of dead cattle was done and buried

All the cattle that died while being brought from Chhattisgarh to Lohardaga were buried after conducting post-mortem. The police gave the live animals to the needy villagers on responsibility. SHO Amit Kumar, SI Nitesh Topno, ASI Jasmuddin Ansari and SAT 11 jawans were present in the raid.

Police arrested these people

Tasawur Ansari (29), Sajid Ansari (35), resident of Aru village, Imran Ansari (25), resident of Bhadgaon village, Taslim Khan (30), Mansoor Khan (30), resident of Bargidand, Shahbaz Khan (25), resident of Sai Tangartoli, Murshid Alam alias Talib Shah (25), Murshid Alam (30) have been arrested by the police.