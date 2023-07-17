Gumla: Protest by the students of Kartik Oraon College, held the Vice Chancellor of Ranchi University for an hour

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Ranchi University Vice Chancellor Dr. Ajit Kumar Sinha, who arrived at the inauguration program of the multipurpose building built at Kartik Oraon College Campus in Gumla, had to face protest from the students. During this, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar Dr. MC Mehta, CCDC PK Jha were held up for about an hour near the new building by the students. The students raised slogans. Held the building for an hour before inaugurating it. Students sat near the entrance of the building. The students complained about the problems of the college and alleging irregularities in the multipurpose building.

After the assurance of the Vice Chancellor, the multi-purpose building was inaugurated

During this, after the assurance given by the Vice Chancellor, the multipurpose building was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon. Vice Chancellor said that I will come to Kartik Oraon College every month. Will try to organize Kartik Oraon College within a month. The problem of teachers will be resolved in two to three days. Students and teachers have informed me about the problems of the college. Efforts will be made to provide proper infrastructure in the college.

Instructions for starting the examination in the examination hall

He said that the college administration has not monitored the construction of the building. Still try to maintain this building. This building is made for the examination, so start the examination in this building. Kunal Sharma, Sushil Tirkey, Anil Sahu etc kept their point on behalf of the students. In-charge Principal Professor AJ Khalkho, Registrar Mukund Chandra Mehta, CO KK Mund, Inspector Manoj Kumar, Chief Genevibha Lakda, Sushil Tirkey, Jeevan Sahu, Kamlesh Sahu, Sikandar Sahu, Jagruti Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Ruchika Gupta, Pawan Sahu Sumant were present on this occasion. Students including Kumar, Parikshit Bhagat, Rajesh Minj, Amar Kumar Singh, W Bhagat, Deepak Sahu, Shubham Kumar, Godwin, Uttam Lal, Subodh Oraon were present.

Vice Chancellor assured to investigate within a month

Under the leadership of former student union president of Kartik Oraon College, Kunal Sharma, students protested for hours in the college for their demands. Kunal Sharma said that the Vice-Chancellor has assured to conduct an inquiry within a month. If action is not taken after investigation, then there will be a big agitation in the college and the vice-chancellor will be responsible for it. Jagriti Panda, a BA student of the college, told the Vice-Chancellor that the toilet here is so bad and dirty that we do not drink much water for fear of having to go to the toilet. Student Shubham Kumar told that till date the college had not been cleaned so much. As much has happened today with the arrival of the Vice Chancellor.

College administration is not taking initiative for inter studies

The protesting students urged the Vice-Chancellor to continue Inter studies, saying that Gumla is a rural college. Where 80 percent poor and tribal students study. Whose financial condition is not good. The only college in the district headquarters where the students are sitting with the hope that when the information comes out that they can enroll themselves. The student leader of the college Sushil Tirkey demanded to start intermediate studies. If the college administration does not provide intermediate studies, then this decision of the college administration will be an anti-tribal decision. The college administration will have to bear the brunt of this in future. On which the Vice-Chancellor Mr. Sinha has given assurance that we will get the inter studies done. But, if the college administration takes initiative on this.

Vice Chancellor reprimanded the college administration

The Vice-Chancellor and other officials reprimanded the college administration after seeing cow and bull dung and filth in the college library. Reprimanding them, asked them to ensure regular cleaning of the library and make seating facilities available to the students as soon as possible. Inspected the B.Ed faculty campus and asked for a proposal in writing for the construction of new building and assured to provide new building, library, computer room.

