Gumla: Taking advantage of the death of a lookalike, Naxalite was escaping for 11 years, surrendered when police chased him

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: The police have heaved a sigh of relief after the surrender of the hardcore Naxalite sub-zonal commander of the CPI Maoist, Khudi Munda. At the same time, after surrendering, Khudi’s life was also saved. Otherwise, the police was looking for Khudi to kill him in an encounter. After surrendering, the police interrogated himself. Raids have been conducted at many places on Thursday on the mark of Khudi. Weapons are also reported to have been recovered. Please tell that by taking advantage of the death of a lookalike, Naxalite Khudi Munda was hiding from the police for 11 years. But, after Khudi was reactivated, when the police followed him, Khudi surrendered for fear of being killed.

Took advantage of lookalike

Let us inform that in 2012, a dead body of a person was found from Jamgai forest of Raidih police station, which looked like Naxalite Khudi Munda. At that time, the police of Raidih police station had assumed that the members of his own squad had killed Khudi Munda and thrown the dead body in the forest. Because at that time CPI-Maoists were ruling in the surrounding areas including Jamgai, Lauki. That’s why most of the people thought that Khudi was dead due to the dead body being found in Jamgai forest and the face of the deceased being similar to that of Khudi Munda. Taking advantage of this, Khudi Munda hid. He stayed around his village for a few days. Then he kept changing places. Palamu also left. Stayed in Latehar for a few days.

The police followed as soon as they got a clue

Khudi Munda came to Gumla from Palamu on the call of top Maoist leader Budheshwar Oraon. After this the police came to know that Khudi is not dead, but he is alive and actively working for the organization. After this the police went after him. A month ago, after killing hardcore Naxalite Rajesh Oraon and Lajim Ansari in an encounter, the police was after Ranthu Oraon and Khudi Munda. When Khudi came to know about this, he surrendered after contacting a police officer to save his life.

Surrendered at Kurumgarh police station

CPI Maoist sub-zonal commander Khudi Munda surrendered late on Wednesday evening. There was a reward of six lakh rupees on him. Jharkhand Police and NIA had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. However, the Gumla Police has not yet confirmed the surrender of Naxalite Khudi. But, according to information received from sources, Khudi Munda has surrendered at Kurumgarh police station at 5 pm on Wednesday. The police is still questioning him. Dozens of cases are registered against Khudi in Gumla, Simdega, Latehar district police stations. Khudi has also been involved in the incident of attack on Chainpur police station, blowing up of Chainpur block building and killing policemen by attacking the patrolling team of Chainpur police. The police had been looking for Khudi for years. Khudi, a resident of Batkuri village of Bharno block, has been terrorized for a long time.

Khudi was scared of the killing of two Naxalites

It was told that with the advancing age of Naxalite Khudi Munda, his body was beginning to respond. Along with this, Khudi was also scared of the killing of two big Maoists in an encounter within a month. Please tell here that on June 1, 2023, Rajesh Oraon, a resident of Tunjo village carrying a reward of three lakhs, was killed by the Gumla police in an encounter on the way to Anjan and Marwa. After this, on June 2, 2023, in the Tongo forest of Chainpur, the police killed the commander Lajim Ansari, carrying a reward of six lakhs, in an encounter. The weapon was also found. The police has got a big success by killing two Naxalites in a month and surrendering one Naxalite.

Subzonal Ranthu Oraon is now saved

Now the police is looking for sub-zonal commander Ranthu Oraon with a reward of six lakhs. Ranthu is still a headache for the police. Because Ranthu has executed many big incidents. Along with this, now Ranthu is the only big Naxalite left in Kurumgarh and Gumla areas. Due to which the police can get in trouble.

