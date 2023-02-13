Gundarov explained how a Russian kamikaze boat blew up a bridge in Odessa – News

February 13, 2023, 14:16 – BLiTZ – News Captain 1st rank in the reserve Vladimir Gundarov commented on the data on the first use by Russia during a special operation of a kamikaze boat. It was used to blow up the bridge near Odessa, through which the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) was supplied.

The military expert noted that special intelligence and special forces of the Russian Federation have unmanned surface and underwater vehicles. They are released from the ship. On the water, the electric motors and the control system are switched on. It can be guided by GLONASS or in TV mode.

According to the interlocutor of “MK”, ​​”this is the same torpedo for which the calculation of the course and speed is made, taking into account the current, density, temperature of the water.” “All these data are entered into her “brains”, and then this torpedo moves independently up to the designated target,” the speaker specified.

In the described case, the goal of the Russian troops was the road and rail bridge in Zatoka, along which trains with weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were moving.

“A rocket, firstly, is quite difficult to orient on a target, and secondly, if it explodes in the area of ​​​​the bridge deck, then the main shock wave and the striking elements go up. As a result, a hole remains on the bridge, which can be easily repaired,” Gundarov noted.

Therefore, to destroy the bridge, it was necessary to use a powerful charge (half a ton or a ton) from below. The expert believes that the drone was radio-controlled: the operators watched the process with a video camera. “There was an upward explosion,” he pointed out. The analyst stressed that such a device could be launched at a target in the Odessa region “even from the Crimea.”

He said that such devices belong to sabotage detachments as part of the management of the fleet, in particular the Black Sea. Gundarov called unmanned vehicles (ships and submarines) “the next generation fleet”.

“That is, it will be built as the main apparatus of a surface ship or a submarine, around which these most unmanned,“ inhuman ”devices will begin to snoop,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation repelled an attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to land on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

