Gundarov explained why two bombs did not explode under Nord Stream – News

February 15, 2023, 16:49 – BLiTZ – News Captain 1st rank in the reserve Vladimir Gundarov commented on the investigation of the American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh on the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The latter said that because of the US special operation postponed for three months, out of eight bombs, only six exploded, and two misfired.

“These charges were triggered by a signal from a beacon. This means that they should have been able to receive a signal, produce a certain impulse, transmit it to the primer, which undermined the entire charge. And if they receive and form a signal, this means that there is a battery inside these bombs, an electrical circuit, ”the MK expert explained.

He clarified that the main role in this case is played by the energy source. The speaker drew attention to household batteries that can hold a charge for ten years. “That is, while this source of energy is working, it is possible to send a command to explode on a signal,” the source said.

According to him, many factors can affect the effectiveness of bombs, for example, the marine environment or water pressure. “I believe that Seymour Hersh, making this conclusion, proceeds from the fact that one branch of the gas pipeline still survived. Hence his logical conclusion that not all the bombs exploded,” Gundarov pointed out.

He wondered why specialists from Denmark, Sweden and Germany did not find unexploded ordnance at the bottom when examining the scene. “And if these unexploded bombs were nevertheless found, why was no one told about them?” added the expert.

He recalled that Russian specialists got there much later than the Europeans. By that time, it was already unrealistic to find anything there, the ex-military is sure.

“But if everything is as Hersh says, it turns out that everyone is silent: not only the perpetrators, but also the investigators? Then what is it – mutual responsibility or an international conspiracy? he concluded.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance decided to strengthen the protection of their underwater infrastructure in connection with the sabotage of the Nord Streams. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

