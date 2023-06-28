Gunmen shoot indiscriminately in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing nine

Islamabad, 28 June (Hindustan). The morale of criminals in Pakistan is continuously increasing. Now in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, gunmen fired indiscriminately and created an atmosphere of panic. Nine people died in this firing.

Gunmen stormed a house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday. These gunmen barged into the house and fired indiscriminately. During this, nine members of the same family died. Police informed that the incident took place in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The assailants shot dead nine members of the family, including six men and three women. After getting the information, the local police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Batkhela Hospital for postmortem. The reason behind the murder is not yet known. Police has started investigating the matter.