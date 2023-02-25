Gunner “Shadow” named three advantages of the T-90M over the Abrams and Leopard tanks

February 25, 2023, 09:40 – BLiTZ – News The gunner with the call sign “Shadow”, participating in the fighting in the Kherson direction, spoke about the advantages of the Russian T-90M “Breakthrough” tanks over the American and German Abrams and Leopard.

In an interview with an Izvestia correspondent, he noted that the T-90M is capable of firing guided missiles and high-penetration projectiles. We are talking about modern armor-piercing shells “Lead”, which can penetrate homogeneous armor, dynamic protection, including western, non-detonating, the soldier specified.

Then he drew attention to the advanced system of protection of domestic tanks. If someone starts aiming at the T-90, she informs the crew of this and determines the approximate location of the target. “The system allows us to guess when they will be measured on us. As soon as Abrams is measured, he will immediately receive a response, ”the media interlocutor emphasized.

The third advantage of the “Breakthrough” he called the automatic loader. According to the fighter, while the tanker in Abrams is loading one shell, three will already arrive from the Russian one. The loader will not be easy because of the shaking, the speaker pointed out.

He said that the T-90 had already withstood anti-tank mines, grenade launchers, anti-tank guided missiles. It takes 600–700 liters to refuel a tank. Gunner “Shadow” added that he also participated in a tank duel. Thanks to the alert, he destroyed the Polish T-72 when it was already close.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev expressed confidence in Russia’s victory in a special military operation in Ukraine and predicted “nervous” negotiations. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.