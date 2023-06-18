Gupt Navratri: Gupt Navratri in Vriddhi Yoga from today, a rare combination of seven Ravi Yoga, know the auspicious time

Gupt Navratri 2023: Summer Gupta Navratri is starting from Monday in Vridhi Yoga from Ashadha Shukla Pratipada. Navratri starts from the establishment of Kalash on 19th June and ends with Vijayadashami on 28th June. There are four Navratras every year. There are two visible and two secret Navratras in these. The Navratras of the month of Magh and Ashadh are called Gupta Navratras. On the other hand, Navratri of Chaitra is called Chaitra Navratri and Navratri of Ashwin month is called Sharadiya Navratri. Gupta Navratri takes place in the month of Ashadh. In this Navratri, sadhaks do spiritual practice of secret powers.

This time there is no decay of any date in Gupta Navratri

Astrologer Shambhu Prasad told that this time there is no decay of any date in Gupta Navratri. That’s why Navratri will be of nine days completely. Gupta Navratri is slightly different as compared to other Navratri. Sadhaks consider Gupta Navratra favorable for Gupta desires and Tantra-Sadhana. In this Gupta Navratri, along with the new forms of Maa Durga, there is also a law to do the sadhna of the ten Gupta Mahavidyas. Especially those sadhaks who want to please Maa through Tantra Sadhna, definitely do sadhnarat during these Navratras. Maa Kali, Maa Tara, Maa Tripur Sundari, Maa Bhuvaneshwari, Maa Chinnamastika, Maa Bhairavi, Maa Dhumavati, Maa Baglamukhi, Maa Matangi and Maa Kamla are worshiped in Gupta Navratri.

In rare coincidence Gupt Navratri from 19th

Pandit Rakesh Jha told that in Gupta Navratri, auspicious combination of planetary transits is taking place. A rare combination of seven Ravi Yogas, four Jayad Yogas, one Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, one Siddhi Yoga and one Tripushkar Yoga is being formed in this Navratri.

Auspicious time for installation of Kalash

Anticipation Date : by 9:47 a.m.

Auspicious Yoga: 8:25 am to 10:08 am

Abhijeet Muhurta: 11:23 pm to 12:18 pm

