Gurbachan Singh Randhawa resigns from AFI selection committee after 18 years, praises Neeraj Chopra

great track and field players of india Gurbachan Singh Randhawa said on Tuesday that due to old age he Indian Athletics Federation Resigned from the selection committee. The 84-year-old Randhawa, who won the gold medal in decathlon at the 1962 Asian Games, finished fifth in the 110m hurdles at the 1964 Olympics. He said that due to his increasing age, he is not able to fulfill his responsibility 100 percent.

Talk of giving opportunity to the youth

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa said in a release that after holding the responsibility for 18 years, I have resigned from the post of chairman of the selection committee of the Indian Athletics Federation. I believe this is the right time to hand over the responsibility to someone young as these are exciting times for Indian athletics. Randhawa was the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1961 and the Padma Shri in 2005.

Neeraj Chopra fulfilled his dream

He specifically mentioned Neeraj Chopra and Anju Bobby George. He said, ‘I am happy that we have two world championship medalists Anju Bobby George and Neeraj Chopra. Chopra’s Olympic gold has been icing on the cake. There were many near misses including the late Milkha Singh in 1960 and PT Usha in 1984. Chopra fulfilled everyone’s dream.

praised the young players

Randhawa said that India is continuously setting new records in athletics competitions in Asia and outside Asia. A wonderful enthusiasm is being seen in the youth. It is heartening to see their success. This is the right time for me to leave. He said, ‘Athletics is in my blood since childhood and I am happy that I could serve the game in different capacities.’