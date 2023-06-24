Guru Nanak Sevak Jatha: Blood donation and service to the elderly, free bags given to the children of Guru Nanak Bal Mandir

Ranchi: On Saturday, Guru Nanak Sevak Jatha distributed free school bags among two hundred children of Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School. The program started at ten in the morning. Saloni Arora of the batch informed about the service works done by the batch. Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School President Naresh Papneja appreciated the service work of Guru Nanak Sevak Jatha and urged the members of the Jatha to continue in the same service work.

Social concern of Guru Nanak Sevak Jatha

Suraj Jhandai of the Jatha told that such service programs are organized by the Jatha from time to time. In this, visiting orphanages and old age homes, they are served food of their choice. At least four blood donation camps are organized every year and free blankets are distributed among the needy every year during winter. The vote of thanks was proposed by the headmistress of the school, Shivani Mehta.

Distribution of bags among school children

Gurudwara Shri Gurunanak Satsang Sabha President Dwarkadas Munjal, Secretary Arjun Dev Midha, Manish Midha, President of Guru Nanak Bhavan Committee Ashok Gera, School Committee Secretary Mohanlal Arora, Neeraj Gakhad, Ramesh Girdhar, Ashwini Sukhija, Jatha’s Piyush Midha, Shanky Midha , Raunak Grover, Karan Arora, Ineesh Kathpal, Jayant Munjal, Jeet Singh, Chhotu Singh, Aman Davra, Vansh Davra, Ayush Papneja and Manjeet Kaur, Neeta Middha of Stree Satsang Sabha, Sheetal Munjal of Mata Gujri Jatha performed for the children of the school. Distributed school bags among. Bags were also provided to the teachers and staff of the school by the Jatha.

