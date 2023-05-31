Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Guru Pradosh Vrat on June 1, know the importance of worship, auspicious time and worship method

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Pradosh Vrat is very important among Hindus. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day and seek their blessings. People observe fast on this special day with great devotion and dedication and worship the Lord. According to Drik Panchang, Pradosh Vrat falls twice every month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. In the month of June, the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha will fall on June 1, 2023, in the month of Jyestha and this time there will be Guru Pradosh Vrat because it is falling on a Thursday.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Guru Pradosh Vrat Puja Time and Date

Trayodashi date starts – June 1, 2023 – till 01:39 pm

Trayodashi date ends – June 2, 2023 – till 12:48 pm

Puja Muhurta – June 1, 2023 – from 07:14 PM to 09:16 PM

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Importance of Guru Pradosh Vrat

Guru Pradosh Vrat has great importance in Hinduism. On this day devotees observe fast with a pure heart and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that all the wishes of those who keep Pradosh Vrat for the whole day are fulfilled. Puja is always done in the evening.

According to Hindu scriptures, youths who are in search of their desired partner should observe a fast on this day and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Some people also worship Lord Nataraja, who is another form of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Lord Nataraja helps to clear all confusion and bring clarity in life.

Female devotees are advised to worship Goddess Parvati and offer adornments to the Goddess and seek her blessings for all happiness, prosperity and desired partner.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Puja Vidhi

People wake up early in the morning and take a bath before starting the puja rituals. Place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, light a lamp, apply tilak, offer vermilion and sweets to Goddess Parvati. Recite Shiv Chalisa in the evening at twilight and perform aarti. After completing all the rituals, devotees can break their fast and have sattvic food.