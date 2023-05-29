Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Guru Pradosh Vrat will be observed on this day, know auspicious time and method of worship

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023 Date: Pradosh Vrat is observed on Trayodashi date of every month. This time in June the first Pradosh is falling on a Thursday, so it will be called Guru Pradosh. This year, Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha is on 1st June in Jyestha month. On this day Pradosh Vrat will be observed for Lord Shiva. Since it falls on a Thursday, it will be called Guru Pradosh Vrat.

guru pradosh fast date

According to the Panchang, Guru Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Thursday, June 1, on the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month. Pradosh Kaal is observed in Pradosh Vrat, in which worshiping is considered very auspicious. It is said that Pradosh Kaal is the time when Mahadev dances happily while playing Damru on Mount Kailash. In such a situation, the importance of Pradosh Vrat increases even more.

guru pradosh fasting date

Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month begins: June 1, Thursday, at 01:39 pm

Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month ends: June 2, Friday, ends at 12:48 pm

Why is the fast of blame

According to Sanatan Dharma texts, Pradosh Vrat is very auspicious and fruitful in Kalyug. By observing Pradosh Vrat on Trayodashi Tithi, Lord Shiva becomes pleased quickly and gives the desired fruit to the seeker. There is no shortage of money and grains in the family. All the family members of the seeker remain healthy, happy and always move on the path of progress.

Guru Pradosh Puja Vidhi

Wake up in Brahmamuhurt and take bath in the morning. After this, wearing clean clothes, remember God and take a vow of fasting and worship. Offer belpatra, bhang, flowers, dhatura, gangajal, incense, lamp, smell etc. to Bholenath during worship in the evening. Now read the story of Pradosh and perform aarti of Lord Shiva. The next day after sunrise end the fast by performing Paran.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general beliefs and information. www.prabhatkhabar.com does not confirm it.)