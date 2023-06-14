Guru Purnima 2023 Daan: Donate according to zodiac on Guru Purnima, you will get auspicious results

Aries

AriesDonate red colored clothes on Guru Purnima. Economic crisis will go away.

Taurus

TaurusDonate sugar candy, burn unbroken flame in the temple of the house.

Gemini

GeminiFeed green fodder to the cow, donation of green lentils of moong will also be auspicious.

Cancer zodiac sign

Cancer zodiac signDonate rice to the needy.

Leo sun sign

Leo sun signDonating wheat on this day will increase prestige.

Virgo sun sign

Virgo sun signOffer food to a Brahmin and give Dakshina according to your ability.

Libra

LibraFeed kheer to girls. By doing this you will get fame and wealth.

Scorpio

ScorpioFeed gram and jaggery to monkeys. Donate books and study materials to poor students.

sagittarius

sagittariusDonate gram in temples. Prosperity will come.

Capricorn

CapricornDistribute blankets among the poor. This will remove job problems.

Aquarius

AquariusDonate clothes and food to the old age home. Donate black urad.

Pisces

PiscesDonate sweets made of turmeric and gram flour to the poor.