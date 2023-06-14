Guru Purnima 2023 Daan: Donate according to zodiac on Guru Purnima, you will get auspicious results

Aries
AriesDonate red colored clothes on Guru Purnima. Economic crisis will go away.
Taurus
TaurusDonate sugar candy, burn unbroken flame in the temple of the house.
Gemini
GeminiFeed green fodder to the cow, donation of green lentils of moong will also be auspicious.
Cancer zodiac sign
Cancer zodiac signDonate rice to the needy.
Leo sun sign
Leo sun signDonating wheat on this day will increase prestige.
Virgo sun sign
Virgo sun signOffer food to a Brahmin and give Dakshina according to your ability.
Libra
LibraFeed kheer to girls. By doing this you will get fame and wealth.
Scorpio
ScorpioFeed gram and jaggery to monkeys. Donate books and study materials to poor students.
sagittarius
sagittariusDonate gram in temples. Prosperity will come.
Capricorn
CapricornDistribute blankets among the poor. This will remove job problems.
Aquarius
AquariusDonate clothes and food to the old age home. Donate black urad.
Pisces
PiscesDonate sweets made of turmeric and gram flour to the poor.
