Guru Purnima 2023 Date: Guru Purnima is on next Monday, know the auspicious time and importance

Guru Purnima 2023 Date: The tradition of celebrating Guru Purnima every year on the full moon date of the month of Ashadha is going on. Maharishi Ved Vyas ji was born on this day, so this date is also known as Vedvyas Purnima. Let us know the importance of bathing in the holy river, worshiping gurus and donating on Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2023 Date: Tithi and Muhurta

The full moon date of Ashadh month will start from 08:21 PM on July 02, 2023 till July 03, 2023 at 05:08 PM. In this case, on the basis of Udaya Tithi, the great festival of Guru Pujan will be celebrated on July 03, 2023. On worshiping his Guru on this day, a person receives his special blessings.

Guru Purnima 2023 Date: Will Guru Purnima be celebrated on 2nd or 3rd?

Many people have confusion regarding the date of Guru Purnima. Many people are thinking that this time Guru Purnima is on 2nd July. Many people are thinking Guru Purnima is on 3rd July. So for your information, let us tell you that this time Guru Purnima will start from 2nd July till 3rd July.

Guru Purnima 2023 Date: Guru Purnima Puja Method

Guru is worshiped for Guru Purnima.

Wake up early in the morning on this date, take bath and wear clean clothes.

Worship the deities in the house and worship them according to the rules and regulations.

Offer garland to the picture of your Guru at the place of worship and apply Tilak to him.

Then go to the Guru’s house and seek his blessings by touching his feet.

Guru Purnima 2023 Date: Worship Material

Keep betel leaf, yellow cloth, yellow sweets, coconut, flowers etc along with cardamom, camphor, cloves in the worship material today. If these ingredients are not there, the worship will be considered incomplete.