Guru Pushya Yoga: Yoga of Guru-Pushya is being formed today, this small remedy will change your fate

Guru Pushya Yoga: According to Hindu Panchang, May 25, 2023 is a very auspicious coincidence. According to astrology, Guru Pushya Yoga is considered a very auspicious time. On starting a new work in this yoga, it gets finished easily. In this yoga, buying a vehicle and buying a land building is beneficial, along with it there is peace in the family. This yoga is formed only three to four times in a year. This yoga is a very important yoga, all the works done in this yoga are successful. Among the constellations, Pushya is considered the best. He is called the king of constellations. It is very auspicious when Pushya Nakshatra comes on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday which falls in three days of the whole week. The arrival of this Nakshatra on this day makes the family happy and prosperous and the mind happy.

Guru Pushya Yoga 25 May 2023 day Thursday time from 05:00 am to 05:54 pm Sarvartha Siddha Yoga, Amrit Yoga, Ravi Yoga is being formed. Which items can be bought on the day of Guru Pushya Yoga.

Sleep

Shopping for gold on the day of Guru Pushya Yoga is considered very auspicious. Gold is a symbol of happiness and prosperity. Shopping on this day increases wealth and fortune.

gram dal

You can increase the happiness and prosperity of your family by purchasing Chana Dal. This is why Chana Dal is used in the worship of Lord Vishnu.

Turmeric

Yellow color is very dear to Lord Vishnu and turmeric is considered auspicious. If you are not able to buy gold then you can increase your luck by buying turmeric.

coin

On the day of Guru Pushya, a person should buy a gold coin or a silver coin, it is a symbol of your progress.

holy book

Lord Vishnu’s influence is more on this day, so you can buy religious books in Guru Pushya Yoga. You will get benefit from this.

Those who are not getting married or there are many types of problems in marriage, then worship Lord Vishnu in Guru Pushya Yoga, along with donating Chanadaal, if the Guru is weak in the horoscope, then it will be fine, which will complete all your stalled work. Will happen and luck will rise.

There is a problem in business, do this remedy in Guru Pushya Yoga

Worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu, worship the conch shell, light a lamp of cow’s ghee, offer white flowers and recite Kanakadhara, make saffron kheer and offer it to Goddess Lakshmi.

Do this remedy in Guru Pushya Yoga for peace and happiness at home

Sprinkle turmeric water on the doors of the house and worship them by making swastikas on the gate. Doing this brings happiness and peace in the house.

