Gurugram: Using Instagram, a woman was cheated of Rs 1.80 crore, know the whole matter

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for duping a Gurugram woman of a total of Rs 1.80 crore on multiple occasions by befriending her through Instagram app. Police informed about this incident. According to the police, the woman had lodged a complaint in this matter at the Manesar police station on 10 April. The woman said in her complaint that last year a person she met on Instagram cheated her of Rs 1.80 crore. The woman told the police that the man had introduced himself as a pilot in British Airways.

According to the police, the woman said in her complaint – the accused used to talk to me continuously. One day last year, he said that he was sending me a gift parcel, which contained an iPhone, jewelery and other items. Later on December 6, a person called me and told that a parcel has arrived in my name and I will have to pay 35 thousand rupees as tax to receive it. According to the police, the woman deposited the money in the bank account shared by the man, but the man kept asking for more money through his so-called friend.

Police said that by the time the woman realized the fraud, she had already given Rs 1.80 crore to the man. The victim’s daughter has appealed to the police to help her recover the duped money so that the family can repay its bank loan and the amount borrowed from relatives. Following the complaint, a cybercrime team investigated the matter and arrested two persons from Nihal Vihar Phase-2 area of ​​Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Nigerian citizens Ebuka Felixi and Chukwa Iwere. He was living in Nihal Vihar area of ​​outer Delhi. The police produced both of them in a city court, which sent them to police custody for four days. ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said – both of them are members of the same gang, which was busted by the police on May 11. We have detained them and are interrogating them.