Guruwar Ke Totke: Try these tricks on Thursday for progress and profit

Guru Jupiter is the factor of happiness, good luck, fame, glory, wealth etc. By his grace, all the works are successful and the obstacles coming in the marriage are also removed. By doing these measures, Guru Dosh is removed from the horoscope and by the grace of Lord Vishnu, happiness and peace remains in life. Let’s know about those tricks which will open the doors of progress and profit.

This remedy leads to progress in life

For progress in job and business, hang turmeric garland in the house of worship on Thursday and wear yellow clothes. Along with this, apply a small tika of turmeric on the wrist or neck. By doing this, the position of Jupiter in the horoscope gets strengthened and one gets freedom from the ongoing problems in life. Along with this, keep a little gram dal and jaggery on both sides of the main door of the house.

This remedy brings blessings to the house

Take a bath at sunrise on Thursday and meditate and worship Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi. After worship, offer banana to God and then offer yellow flowers, gram dal and jaggery. After this recite Vishnu Sahasranama. By doing this, blessings come in the house and happiness and prosperity gradually increases.

happiness increases

It is considered very auspicious to worship a banana tree by wearing yellow clothes on Thursday. Gram dal and jaggery should be offered in the root of banana and five lamps of desi ghee should be lit. After this worship Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi. By doing this, there is an increase in happiness and good luck and the obstacles coming in the marriage are also removed.

promotions are made

For promotion and salary increase in job and to get rid of employment related problems, tie yellow flowers, coconut, yellow fruits, turmeric, raw salt in yellow cloth and keep them on the steps of a nearby temple on Thursday. When you go to do this, do not tell this thing to anyone. By doing this, poverty is removed and the path of progress in life is paved.

Guru Dosh will be removed by this remedy.

Add a pinch of turmeric in the bath water on Thursday and chant ‘Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay’ mantra while taking bath, do this every Thursday. Also, keep in mind that do not do money transactions on Thursday. By doing this, the position of Jupiter in the horoscope becomes strong and Guru Dosh is formed. Along with this, the problems related to money also go away.

Weekly Jyotish Upay: Do these remedies from Sunday to Monday, God’s blessings will shower on you Thursday