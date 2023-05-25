Guyana: Fierce fire in school hostel, 19 girl students died, three days of mourning in the country

Guyana Hostel Fire: At least 20 girl students were killed and several others injured in a fire at a Guyana school hostel. President Irfan Ali said- This is a terrible incident. It is sad and it is painful too. He said that his government is mobilizing all possible resources to take care of the children. The government of Guyana, a country located in the South American continent, said in a statement that the fire broke out on Sunday-Monday night in the hostel of a secondary school in Mahdia city. This city is about 320 kilometers from the capital Georgetown. Officials had earlier told that 20 girl students had died in the incident. Although he later told that the number of dead is 19.

Fire brigade personnel rescued around 20 girl students

Talking on the incident, National Security Advisor Gerald Gouveia said that the doctor was able to save the seriously scorched student who was initially believed to be dead. Guyana’s fire service said in a statement that the fire had engulfed the entire building when firefighters arrived. The department said that 14 girl students had died on their own. Officials told that the condition of 2 girls is serious. 6 girl students have been airlifted to the capital Georgetown for treatment. The department said that the fire brigade personnel rescued about 20 girl students.

Demand for detailed investigation

According to Gerald Gouveia, a fire broke out in the school hostel on the night of Sunday-Monday. Children of 12 to 18 years study in this school. He told that it is too early to estimate the cause of the fire. Local newspaper Stabroek News reported that the fire broke out in a girls’ hostel and bad weather made it a challenge for authorities to bring the fire under control by air. Opposition MP Natasha Singh-Lewis demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Three days of mourning in the country

After the incident of fire in the school hostel, the President of the country Irfan Ali visited Mahdia Hospital. Here he met the parents of the deceased. Expressing grief over the incident, he said that mourning will be observed for three days in the country. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. PM Mark Phillips and Education Minister Priya Manikchand have also visited the spot. (with language input)