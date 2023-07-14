Gyanvapi Case: Court order will come in Gyanvapi case on July 21, hearing of demand for survey from ASI completed

Varanasi: In the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case, the hearing was completed on Friday on the application for conducting a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In this case, the District Judge’s Court has reserved its decision. Now the court can give its verdict on 21 July. In the court of District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna, the hearing of the case of getting ASI to survey with radar technology was going on.

Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas, Lakshmi Devi and Sita Sahu of the Hindu side had given an application on May 16 to the ASI to conduct a survey of Gyanvapi with radar technology. The sealed Wajukhana area was not included in this. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee objected to this on May 19. After this, the Hindu side presented its arguments on 22 May.

After this, on July 12, the Hindu side gave an application for disposal of the application. Then the Masjid Committee asked for time for the objection and the date of July 14 was fixed for the hearing. On Friday, advocates Mumtaz Ahmed, Raees Ahmed and Akhlaq Ahmed presented arguments on behalf of the Masajid Committee.

On the other hand, advocates Sudhir Tripathi, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Anupam Dwivedi, Rajesh Mishra on behalf of the state government and Amit Srivastava on behalf of the central government presented arguments on behalf of the Hindu side. After the completion of the hearing, the decision has been reserved by the district judge.