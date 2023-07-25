Gyanvapi Case: Muslim side will file petition against ASI survey in High Court today, preparation from other side also

Gyanvapi Case: The Muslim side may file a petition against the Gyanvapi ASI survey in Varanasi on Tuesday. In this case, the Supreme Court has asked the Muslim party Anjuman Arrangement Committee to file an appeal before the High Court. At the same time, the Supreme Court has banned the ASI survey till 26 July.

It is being said that the preparation of the petition to be filed on behalf of the Muslim parties in the Gyanvapi case has started in Allahabad. Following the instructions of the Supreme Court, the matter will be placed before the High Court on Tuesday by the Anjuman Arrangements Committee. On the other hand, in view of the present circumstances, the lawyers of the Hindu side have also started brainstorming on the legal points of the case. There is complete preparation from their side to go to the High Court.

Hindu side is also ready to argue in the High Court

Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said that the Supreme Court has stayed the district court’s order on the survey of Gyanvapi campus and asked the Allahabad court to decide the matter afresh. He said that now we will present our argument in the High Court. The Muslim side Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee misled the Supreme Court and said that excavation has started there, which is not true. He said that the truth of Gyanvapi would come out only after the ASI’s survey.

Gyanvapi Case: Now eyes on the High Court, know what both sides said after the survey was stopped till July 26…

The High Court will have to pass the order by July 26.

In any case, the Supreme Court has asked the High Court to pass its order on the Gyanvapi survey before 5 pm on July 26. In this way, in this case, the future of ASI survey in Gyanvapi campus will be decided on the orders of the High Court.

Complete ban on survey till further orders

According to Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Supreme Court has received instructions to stop the survey till July 26 in the Gyanvapi survey case. In order to this, the survey work has been stopped with immediate effect till the evening of 26th July. There will be a hearing in the High Court in the matter. The survey will not be conducted till further orders.

ASI did the investigation before the order of the Supreme Court

Earlier, on the order of the District Judge, the team of Archaeological Survey of India investigated the Gyanvapi complex with scientific method on Monday morning, although it was stopped after a few hours after the order of the Supreme Court. It is being told that the team measured the western, eastern, northern and southern walls, Vyas ji’s room, place for offering prayers, pillars and rooms for five and a half hours and measured the entire campus with the help of Global Positioning System i.e. GPS.

ASI team arrived with equipment

Along with this, saw the religious and historical symbols present there. Collected soil and brick-stone samples from near the foundation of the building. The ASI team entered the campus at 6.30 am amid tight security arrangements before the Supreme Court order came. The team also brought many testing equipment with them. The team examined different parts of the campus in six groups. 12 devices related to GPS were installed around the guest house of Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham.

Videography of the entire process

These devices were connected to a tablet, on which the image of the building was coming. With its help, a map of the entire campus was made. Due to the closure of the lock, the team could not reach the basements and under the main dome. The entire process was photographed and videographed. During the survey, a rumor spread that excavation was being done in the premises. However, later Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma denied this. No one participated in the survey from the mosque side. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, the team did not get the measurement done in the area of ​​the sealed Vujukhana.

Hindu side showed marks related to their religion

It is being said that the team closely examined every artefact and structure present there. The people of the temple side showed him other symbols including lotus, trishul, swastika, bell, elephant. The team measured everything. Examined the stairs, rooms, pillars, old constructions, new constructions all closely. The team spent maximum time on the western wall of the mosque. Through there, examined the plaster on the closed path going under the third dome.

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) was also used near the western wall and at some other open places. Measured the distance, walls and stairs of the Vujukhana. Saw the thickness of the stones and its texture.

These officers were included in the survey team

The survey team was led by ASI’s Additional Director General Alok Tripathi, who was involved in the archaeological survey of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Experts from Agra, Patna, Banaras, Delhi, Lankhau, Unnao were also part of the team. Some retired archaeologists were also included in the survey.

The women of the Hindu side filed a caveat

On the other hand, in view of the possibility of filing a revision petition on behalf of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid in the Allahabad High Court, Vadini Rakhi Singh and five other women filed caveats on behalf of the temple side.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04QvuoRAJyg)