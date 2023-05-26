Gyanvapi Masjid Survey: Hearing in High Court today, order of Varanasi court has been stayed, know the matter

Prayagraj: In the matter of survey of Gyanvapi Mosque of Varanasi, from the Archaeological Department of India (ASI) Knowledgeable The High Court will hear again on Friday in the case related to the survey of the premises. This hearing will be held on many issues of the petitions filed regarding the order of the court of Varanasi and the validity of the civil suit.

The court had reserved the verdict after the arguments of both the sides were over. Along with this, the ban on the Varanasi court’s order to conduct the survey was extended till the verdict was announced. The court has ordered a re-hearing for clarification from the advocates of the parties on several points.

The petitioners have filed this petition challenging the Varanasi court’s direction to the ASI to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. He has also challenged the maintainability of the suit demanding restoration of the temple at the site of the mosque. This case is pending in the court of Varanasi.

Earlier, Justice Prakash Padia had reserved his decision on November 28, 2022 after hearing both the sides in detail. The court had also directed that its interim order staying the Varanasi court’s order for the ASI survey will stand till the matter is decided.

However, in his order on May 24, Justice Prakash Padia said that some more clarifications needed to be obtained from the parties concerned. In view of this, everyone’s eyes are fixed on the hearing on this matter on Friday. In fact, the court will hear both the maintainability of the suit and the ASI survey on Friday.

Earlier, on April 8, 2021, the Varanasi court, while hearing a petition seeking restoration of the temple at the Gyanvapi mosque site, directed the ASI to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The management committee of Gyanvapi Masjid, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board then filed a petition in the High Court challenging this order of the Varanasi court. After this, on September 9, 2021, the High Court stayed the Varanasi court’s order of April 8.

Justice Prakash Padia had reserved his decision in this matter on November 28, 2022 and also directed that the interim stay on the order of the Varanasi court will continue till the decision of the High Court.

