Gyanvapi: Varanasi District Judge’s big order, all petitions will be heard together, dissatisfied party will go to High Court

Varanasi News: In Varanasi Knowledgeable The hearing of seven cases related to The district court sealed its order in this regard on Tuesday. District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh ordered to hear all the cases together. In this way, the way has been cleared for the hearing of seven cases together.

The Gyanvapi case was heard in the court of District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh on Monday. In this, the court had reserved its verdict on the petition of the women. On Tuesday, the court ordered clubbing all the cases together. However, all the parties involved in the case are not satisfied with it. Hindu parties are also divided on this.

While one side welcomed it and said that it would save time and a quick decision would come in the cases related to Adi Vishweshwar, the other Hindu side said that it would appeal against it in the High Court. He said that the nature of all the cases is different, so it is not right to hear together.

UP: Big news regarding Aadhaar card, linking with income-caste and residence certificate is mandatory, this is the reason behind the decision

In the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri dispute case, an application was filed in the district judge’s court on behalf of four women litigants, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, Lakshmi Devi and Rekha Pathak. It said that there are seven such cases related to Gyanvapi in various courts, in which the same demand has been made. This demand is related to the darshan-worship of Shringar Gauri. In such a situation, all these cases should be heard in the same court.

After this, the District Judge’s court passed the order and summoned the files related to different cases. The statements of all the parties in the case were recorded and the hearing was completed. Now the court has given its verdict.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md_P2e2gglA) cases