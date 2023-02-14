Gynecologist Erofeeva spoke about the most ineffective methods of contraception

February 14, 2023, 15:25 – BLiTZ – News Obstetrician-gynecologist, public health and health specialist, WHO expert Lyubov Erofeeva said that most people use a condom as a contraceptive. According to her, this is a good protection against infections, but it does not guarantee the absence of conception. About it writes “Paragraph”.

“More than half of men and women do not know how to properly put on a condom. There are many reasons why it may not protect against an unplanned pregnancy. According to the WHO, coitus interruptus is not a method of contraception. Our entire fight against abortion should be a fight against coitus interruptus,” she said.

Erofeeva noted that the most effective way to protect against unwanted pregnancy is sterilization. In women, this is the ligation of the fallopian tubes, in men – the seminal canal. Also effective are intrauterine hormone-containing and copper-containing spirals.

Still injections, but not very popular in Russia, although, according to the expert, this is a good method of contraception. This is followed by a group of reversible methods of protection, these include drugs in the form of tablets.

“Worldwide, about 90% of women use birth control pills. Modern drugs solve somatic and gynecological problems. Some reduce puffiness, have a beneficial effect on the skin, nails and hair. They make menstruation more scarce and painless, ”the doctor shared.

In general, the so-called double Dutch method of contraception is popular, when a man uses a condom and a woman takes birth control pills, Lyubov Erofeeva concluded.

Earlier, the gynecologist Zaborskaya told which method of protection is the most unreliable. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

