US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said they will continue to support Turkey amid more earthquakes in Hatay, Turkish portal Haber7 writes.

The Office of Emergency Situations of the Republic shared information that the death toll in the devastating earthquake in Turkey has reached 42,310.

Recall, on February 6, two major earthquakes occurred in Turkey. They were felt in 8-10 provinces. The provinces of Kahramanmarash and Hatay suffered more than others.

Readers of the Turkish portal suggested that the “terrorist” United States may well be behind such natural disasters.

“This is all part of a great reset, this is not an ordinary earthquake, this is actually a big war, electromagnetic waves, HAARP,” one commenter wrote.

“The earthquake will not end until an American warship is struck. We need to sink this ship. As soon as he arrived in the Mediterranean, earthquakes began,” added another user.

What role is the US playing in this case? Our people are waiting for explanations from the authorities. Was there an interference capable of triggering earthquakes? We look forward to it,” concluded the third.

Earlier, the authors of the dikGAZETE publication suggested that the American HAARP project may be involved in earthquakes in Turkey.